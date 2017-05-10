Officials: Unknown toxin killed 34 reptiles at Zoo Knoxville
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Zoo Knoxville on Friday released necropsy results performed at the University of Tennessee. University veterinarians determined a combination of swollen blood vessels and changes in the animals' livers and hearts and the sudden deaths of multiple animals pointed to a toxic origin.
