Officials: Unknown toxin killed 34 re...

Officials: Unknown toxin killed 34 reptiles at Zoo Knoxville

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Zoo Knoxville on Friday released necropsy results performed at the University of Tennessee. University veterinarians determined a combination of swollen blood vessels and changes in the animals' livers and hearts and the sudden deaths of multiple animals pointed to a toxic origin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 9 hr Horatio Nickleback 8
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... 12 hr South Knox Hombre 1
Tennessee Democrats 16 hr South Knox Hombre 33
News Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08) Fri commenters 17
Pants Down Spanking??!! (Jul '11) Fri Grimy Phoxx 26
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... Fri Squdley 7
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... Thu Marcavage s Emission 21
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC