North Knoxville neighborhood shooting...

North Knoxville neighborhood shooting victim dies from injuries

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The victim of a neighborhood shooting on Chickamauga Avenue Friday has died from her injuries Sunday morning at UT Medical Center according to KPD. According to the preliminary investigation Harmon and the male suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) 3 hr No for Knoxville 13
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 3 hr Anapus Poore 11
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 5 hr Suzie P 48
Do you smell that? 7 hr South Knox Hombre 9
Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd Sun cletus 2
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) Sun Amy 116
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Sun South Knox Hombre 6
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC