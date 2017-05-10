Nation-Now 5 mins ago 12:58 p.m.Drug ...

Nation-Now 5 mins ago 12:58 p.m.Drug called 'Gray Death' can kill with just one dose

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KBMT

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Knoxville police are keeping their eyes out for a dangerous and deadly drug. It looks like a chunk of concrete, can kill with one dose, and is being called 'Gray Death.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 6 hr James 7
News Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11) 9 hr Wondering 45
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Tue MARSA 16
News Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes... Tue Room phart 2
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) Tue Hissy honker 1,573
News Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08) Tue Tinnian Feldhaus 84
Gas Tax Increase Mon South Knox Hombre 11
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC