Nation-Now 5 mins ago 12:58 p.m.Drug called 'Gray Death' can kill with just one dose
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- Knoxville police are keeping their eyes out for a dangerous and deadly drug. It looks like a chunk of concrete, can kill with one dose, and is being called 'Gray Death.'
