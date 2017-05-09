Mothers Day freebies include Col. San...

Mothers Day freebies include Col. Sanders romance novel, coffee, Zoo Knoxville tickets

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A wide variety of businesses are offering free or discounted items in honor of mom. Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14. KFC - The restaurant is giving away a free romance novella called "Tender Wings of Desire" starring Col.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11) 2 hr Wondering 45
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 4 hr Tinnian Feldhaus 6
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 16 hr MARSA 16
News Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes... 17 hr Room phart 2
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) Tue Hissy honker 1,573
News Knoxville leaders want to "erase" city's graffiti (Jan '08) Tue Tinnian Feldhaus 84
Gas Tax Increase Mon South Knox Hombre 11
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC