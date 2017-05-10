Mom was Delino's 'rock' as dad was in Majors
Delino DeShields ' father was not at his son's first Opening Day with the Rangers in 2015, or his Major League debut later that week. Dad, a former Major League second baseman, was tending to his day job as the manager of the Reds' Triple-A team in Louisville.
