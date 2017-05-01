McClung Museum to host free family fun day

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will host free family fun day, "Day of Clay" from 1 to 4 p.m. May 6. "Day of Clay" will highlight the museum's collection of ceramics by featuring clay objects from different cultures and time periods. Visitors will have the opportunity to work with clay and bring home their own work of art.

