McClung Museum to host free family fun day
The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will host free family fun day, "Day of Clay" from 1 to 4 p.m. May 6. "Day of Clay" will highlight the museum's collection of ceramics by featuring clay objects from different cultures and time periods. Visitors will have the opportunity to work with clay and bring home their own work of art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|18 min
|Randy
|5
|Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Tippy Toe
|2
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|9 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Knox News Sentinel
|14 hr
|Rex Rainey
|42
|If You Could Choose-Would You
|20 hr
|Just Saying
|50
|The Best and Worse Presidents since WW2
|Sun
|James
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Sat
|SnarkyMcD
|237
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC