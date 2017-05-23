Man, woman detained in connection with deadly North Knoxville shooting

Knoxville police say they have detained a man and a woman for questioning in connection with last week's deadly shooting on Chickamauga Avenue in North Knoxville. Around 4:18 p.m., Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk says officers were called to a location on Huron Street, also in North Knoxville, for reports about a man connected with the shooting.

