Life 16 mins ago 7:51 p.m.First phase...

Life 16 mins ago 7:51 p.m.First phase of Lakeshore Park renovations "50% complete"

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Last Knoxville, Knoxville made sure Lakeshore Park will remain a public park forever. And the first phase of work to transform the park is about halfway done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shooting on Whittle Springs Rd 5 hr Knoxgirl 1
Shootings 5 hr Just Saying 8
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... 21 hr South Knox Hombre 5
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) Fri Brian pritchard 47
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) Fri Mr Ford 16
Do you smell that? May 18 Tiger 5
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC