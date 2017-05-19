Leadership Knoxville hopes to break a Worlda s Largest Square Dancea record
The organization hopes to claim the title for Guinness Book of World Records' World's Largest Square Dance. Currently, the title belongs to the Franklin Augustus Miller Middle School in Riverside, California, at 1,040 people.
