Knoxville police search for laundromat, car wash coin machine thief

The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing from coin machines at a laundromat and two car washes. Police say the suspect stole from coin machines at All Washed Up on Whittle Springs Road and Broadway Car Wash on North Broadway on May 5. He's also suspected in a coin machine theft on April 28 at the Sutherland Avenue Car Wash.

