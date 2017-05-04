Knoxville police ask for help finding burglary suspect
The Knoxville Police Department posted a photo of the suspect to its social media accounts, saying he broke into a business on Virginia Avenue on April 22. No other information about the burglary was disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|winner
|2,146
|Word Association (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|winner
|32
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|winner
|113
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|Just Saying
|5
|deuces wild club (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|montego528
|93
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Thu
|Uda Ada
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|Wed
|SnarkyMcD
|243
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC