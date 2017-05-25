Knoxville man sentenced to 10 years f...

Knoxville man sentenced to 10 years for 15th DUI

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Larry Ray Perryman, 64, was convicted of driving under the influence, sixth or subsequent offense. He had 14 prior DUI convictions that stretched back to 1984 in Indiana before he moved to East Tennessee where he received DUI convictions in Cocke, Sevier, Anderson and Knox counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) 3 hr South Knox Hombre 20
Do you smell that? 17 hr South Knox Hombre 14
Best Places for View of City beside Sunsphere t... 20 hr Views 2
Miss Biscuit and other winners of International... Thu jim thompson 1
Gas Tax Increase Thu Your Wrong 13
News 'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue Thu sogoHHH 2
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Wed rustyshackleford 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC