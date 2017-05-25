Knoxville man sentenced to 10 years for 15th DUI
Larry Ray Perryman, 64, was convicted of driving under the influence, sixth or subsequent offense. He had 14 prior DUI convictions that stretched back to 1984 in Indiana before he moved to East Tennessee where he received DUI convictions in Cocke, Sevier, Anderson and Knox counties.
