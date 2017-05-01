Knoxville man creates crime spotter group after trailer theft

About one and a half years ago, Greg Minton says he was at home when a man tried to steal his trailer. "I had three cars in my driveway, my garage door was open, it was maybe around 1:30 p.m. and he actually walked through all the cars, grabbed the trailer, dragged it between all of the cars and it didn't fit the ball of his truck, so he just slid it to the side," said Minton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.