Knoxville man creates crime spotter g...

Knoxville man creates crime spotter group after trailer theft

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

About one and a half years ago, Greg Minton says he was at home when a man tried to steal his trailer. "I had three cars in my driveway, my garage door was open, it was maybe around 1:30 p.m. and he actually walked through all the cars, grabbed the trailer, dragged it between all of the cars and it didn't fit the ball of his truck, so he just slid it to the side," said Minton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poor Old Raynella Dossett Leath (Feb '10) 2 hr Free As A Bird 3
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 2 hr Rocky Topp 239
jonathan taylor baxter 5 hr CJP 1
News Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08) 5 hr John boy 22
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 6 hr Randy 5
News Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is... 15 hr South Knox Hombre 10
Knox News Sentinel 20 hr Rex Rainey 42
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC