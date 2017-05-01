Knoxville groups protest immigration ...

Knoxville groups protest immigration policy

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

In Knoxville, several organizations came together to speak out against Knox County's application to become a 287 jurisdiction, allowing local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration law. "We came out today in support, really of their opposition to 287 programs, which we know from experience in Davidson County, is an awful program that tears families apart, that's going to lead to civil rights violations and is going to cost taxpayers a whole lot of money," said Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus, with Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition who came to the protest from Nashville.

