Knoxville Fountains Closed for Repairs
The play fountains in both World's Fair Park and Krutch Park are currently closed due to necessary repairs to address water leaks. The fountains at World's Fair Park are facing more significant repairs, leaking 5,000 gallons of water per hour.
