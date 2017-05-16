Knoxville firefighters share concerns...

Knoxville firefighters share concerns about powerful drug

Knoxville firefighters shared their concerns about a powerful drug they believe might coming to to the area. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that can cause someone to overdose, if the powder form makes contact with the skin.

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at May 16 at 3:55PM CDT

