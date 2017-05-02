Knoxville federal grand jury indicts 17 people in meth conspiracy
A federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a seven-count indictment against seventeen people for their roles in the distribution of methamphetamine. The indictment alleges the 17 people distributed more than 50 grams of meth in East Tennessee and elsewhere.
