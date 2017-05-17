Knoxville church, doctor help provide...

Knoxville church, doctor help provide free dental care to YWCA residents

12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

St. John's Cathedral and Dr. Smita Borole with her Dental Works team are teaming up to help provide emergency and restorative dental care to residents of the YWCA Knoxville Keys of Hope Housing Program. The group has provided dentures and partials to residents in hopes of improving their smile and enhancing their self-esteem.

