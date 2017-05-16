Knoxville brewers work to support cle...

Knoxville brewers work to support clean water

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville breweries are partnering with The Tennessee Clean Water Network to host a fly fishing event called Clean Water = Clean Beer. Eight people will leave Knoxville and Johnson City aboard The Big Love Bus and join members of the SYNDICATE Pro Staff and Tennessee Clean Water Network for a morning of fly fishing in Upper East Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robbery, 2 black males in newer Volkswagon Beet... 2 hr sky 2
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 2
brandon fox country 3 hr Dog 1
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 3 hr Rainbow Kid 10
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... 5 hr No doubt 2
News Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08) 5 hr No doubt 5
News Stunning images capture hidden caves across the... 5 hr No doubt 1
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at May 16 at 3:55PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC