Knoxville brewers work to support clean water
Knoxville breweries are partnering with The Tennessee Clean Water Network to host a fly fishing event called Clean Water = Clean Beer. Eight people will leave Knoxville and Johnson City aboard The Big Love Bus and join members of the SYNDICATE Pro Staff and Tennessee Clean Water Network for a morning of fly fishing in Upper East Tennessee.
