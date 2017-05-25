Knoxville blood center faces critical blood shortage
Friday, the blood center is kicking off their annual blood drive at their donor center, located at 1501 Ailor Avenue. Donors can come as early as 8:00 a.m. Food and entertainment begin at 10:30 a.m. and continues throughout the afternoon.
