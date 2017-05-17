Knoxville bike ride to benefit Americ...

Knoxville bike ride to benefit American Red Cross

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The USA Cycling Pro National Championships are coming up next month in Knoxville, and to kick things off, you have a chance to ride the same closed course as the pros. Pedal for the Red benefits the American Red Cross.

