KFD contains North Knoxville house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sunday night at 108 Elyria Drive, near Central Avenue, in North Knoxville. KFD says when firefighters arrived to the house they found a basement rancher with the garage approximately 70% involved with flames.

