KFD contains North Knoxville house fire
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at approximately 6:10 p.m. Sunday night at 108 Elyria Drive, near Central Avenue, in North Knoxville. KFD says when firefighters arrived to the house they found a basement rancher with the garage approximately 70% involved with flames.
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How's Tim Pratt
|3 hr
|Amyay
|1
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|4 hr
|kirby
|21
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|10 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Sun
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
|Police identify body found in North Knoxville (Apr '08)
|May 12
|commenters
|17
