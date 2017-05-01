Jam Scene Patriarch Col. Bruce Hampto...

Jam Scene Patriarch Col. Bruce Hampton 1947 - 2017

Jam scene patriarch Col. Bruce Hampton died on stage during the final moments of a benefit concert honoring his 70th birthday at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Monday night.

