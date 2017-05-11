Inspector finds dirty equipment, improperly stored food at Knoxville restaurant
There are 1 comment on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from 11 hrs ago, titled Inspector finds dirty equipment, improperly stored food at Knoxville restaurant. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
The restaurant with the lowest grade of the week was serving food with date marks that were expired. Several risk factor violations were noted in the inspector's report that will require a follow-up inspection.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Asian Kitchen, 8511 Kingston Pike – DON'T DO IT!
The inspector .... found multiple ready-to-eat foods with no date marks on them. Date marking is required by health rules and is used as a means of controlling the growth of listeria
raw chicken was improperly stored over ready-to-eat food.
Some food in the cooler was found on the floor. It’s supposed to be stored at least six inches off the floor or up on shelves.
==========
Top scores of the week:
Rafferty’s, 8906 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
Calhoun’s on Bearden Hill, 4515 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
Barbaritos, 215 Brookview Center Way – Grade: 100
Big Kahuna Wings, 12828 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
Rami’s Cafe, 3533 Broadway – Grade: 100
Burger King, 27806 Broadway – Grade: 100
Sonic Drive-In, 3307 Broadway – Grade: 100
Sonic Drive-In, 5003 Millertown Pike – Grade: 100
Taco Bell, 7414 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
Captain D’s, 9335 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100
Shoney’s, 100 Walker Springs Blvd.– Grade: 99
Happy Garden, 1510 N Cherry Street – Grade: 99
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Democrats
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|25
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|3 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|21
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|8 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|5
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Wed
|kellysheros
|15
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Wed
|James
|7
|Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Wondering
|45
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|May 9
|MARSA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC