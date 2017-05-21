Hundreds gather for a Open Streets Knoxvillea
Streets that were kept open for those who were playing, exercising, socializing, and shopping included Magnolia Avenue, Randolph Street, North Chestnut Street and a small loop going into East Depot Avenue. Open Streets Knoxville promotes healthy living, local businesses and sustainable transportation in cities.
