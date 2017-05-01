Holiday Inn-Worlda s Fair Park hiring several positions
Positions are available for full-time and part-time work in guest services, parking lot attendants, food and banquet servers, and bartenders and cooks. There will be many visitors coming to the hotel due to the location being near the Knoxville Convention Center, Market Square and the University of Tennessee.
