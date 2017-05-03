Hinners gives stern warning about Mus...

Hinners gives stern warning about Muslim Brotherhood during AFA visit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Farragut Press

Cathy Hinners, right, author of "Muslim Brotherhood: the Threat in Our Backyard," sold copies of her latest book after serving as featured speaker during ACT For America's monthly fourth-Thursday evening meeting April 27 in Delfis Pancake House & Restaurant. Purchasing a book is meeting attendee Shirley Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 1 hr SnarkyMcD 243
News Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14) 12 hr About time 4
Jonathan Taylor Baxter 16 hr Shelby 1
News Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08) Tue Skynyrd 24
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Tue Skynyrd 8
News Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07) Tue why 15
News Knoxville man seriously injured in motorcycle h... Tue BB Board 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC