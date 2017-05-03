Hinners gives stern warning about Muslim Brotherhood during AFA visit
Cathy Hinners, right, author of "Muslim Brotherhood: the Threat in Our Backyard," sold copies of her latest book after serving as featured speaker during ACT For America's monthly fourth-Thursday evening meeting April 27 in Delfis Pancake House & Restaurant. Purchasing a book is meeting attendee Shirley Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farragut Press.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|SnarkyMcD
|243
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|About time
|4
|Jonathan Taylor Baxter
|16 hr
|Shelby
|1
|Greg Isaacs' castle ... is a place to enjoy fam... (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|24
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|Skynyrd
|8
|Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07)
|Tue
|why
|15
|Knoxville man seriously injured in motorcycle h...
|Tue
|BB Board
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC