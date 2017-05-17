H.A.B.I.T. informational meetingWednesday, May 17A free informational ...

A free informational meeting for those interested in becoming volunteers with Human Animal Bond in Tennessee - , an animal-assisted therapy program, will be held at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine Wednesday, May 17, 2017, from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for registration. It is open to anyone interested in volunteering with their dog, cat, or rabbit H.A.B.I.T. is a non-profit group of volunteers working together to promote the bond between people and animals.

