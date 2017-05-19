Groundbreaking held for new affordabl...

Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing in East Knoxville

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

East Knoxville will soon be home to a new affordable housing complex, something city and county leaders say is needed in East Tennessee. Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett were on hand for the groundbreaking of "Five Points Phase Two."

