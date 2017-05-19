Grocery delivery service coming to Kn...

Grocery delivery service coming to Knoxville

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A grocery delivery service will come to Knoxville on May 25 and customers can expect the food at their door in as little as an hour. The company is called Instacart.

