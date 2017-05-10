Full Tiger Haven habitat now open at Zoo Knoxville Read Story Tonja Burk
The zoo's new Tiger Forest opened last month . Its home to three Malayan tigers--- Bashir and Tanvir, 8-year-old brothers, and newcomer Arya, a 3-year-old female.
