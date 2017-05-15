Friends and family gather to remember James Taylor, killed Monday Read Story Madison Wade
Tuesday night, following a deadly shooting in North Knoxville, friends and family members came together to remember one of their own. "If you want change, you got to be the change you want to see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|48 min
|doubt
|3
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|10 hr
|Just Saying
|11
|Robbery, 2 black males in newer Volkswagon Beet...
|13 hr
|sky
|2
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|13 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|brandon fox country
|13 hr
|Dog
|1
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|No doubt
|5
|Stunning images capture hidden caves across the...
|16 hr
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC