Five-At-Four 21 mins ago 4:58 p.m.LC ...

Five-At-Four 21 mins ago 4:58 p.m.LC Chalk Works: A Knoxville woman's hobby becomes full-time income

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

"I didn't really plan to get into chalk art at all," said Claiborne. "A friend of mine had asked me to do a chalkboard for him, so that's sort of how it got started."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch... 4 hr St Rick Saintpornum 6
Best divorce attorney in Knoxville 7 hr Jill 1
Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16) 9 hr kellysheros 15
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 16 hr James 7
News Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11) 20 hr Wondering 45
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property Tue MARSA 16
News Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes... Tue Room phart 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC