Five-At-Four 21 mins ago 4:58 p.m.LC Chalk Works: A Knoxville woman's hobby becomes full-time income
"I didn't really plan to get into chalk art at all," said Claiborne. "A friend of mine had asked me to do a chalkboard for him, so that's sort of how it got started."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|4 hr
|St Rick Saintpornum
|6
|Best divorce attorney in Knoxville
|7 hr
|Jill
|1
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|kellysheros
|15
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|16 hr
|James
|7
|Tennessee Anesthesiologist Dr. Allen Foster Ple... (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Wondering
|45
|FAA Owns Your Drone And Property
|Tue
|MARSA
|16
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|Tue
|Room phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC