Fire reported at West Knoxville car dealership
The Knoxville Fire Department says a vehicle fire was reported in the service department of Rice GMC, 8330 Kingston Pike, around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and heavy, black smoke coming from the building.
