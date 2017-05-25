Features 1 hour ago 1:37 p.m.PEER Aca...

Features 1 hour ago 1:37 p.m.PEER Academy hosts open house Friday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

PEER Academy will hold an open house Friday May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Autism Site Knoxville. The open house is an opportunity for parents to learn about the news school for students with Autism and developmental disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Places for View of City beside Sunsphere t... 56 min Learning Photography 3
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) 8 hr South Knox Hombre 20
Do you smell that? 21 hr South Knox Hombre 14
Miss Biscuit and other winners of International... Thu jim thompson 1
Gas Tax Increase Thu Your Wrong 13
News 'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue Thu sogoHHH 2
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Wed rustyshackleford 14
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC