Features 1 hour ago 1:37 p.m.PEER Academy hosts open house Friday
PEER Academy will hold an open house Friday May 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Autism Site Knoxville. The open house is an opportunity for parents to learn about the news school for students with Autism and developmental disabilities.
