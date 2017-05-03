Evidence takes center stage in day three of Knoxville a Black Widowa retrial
Witness testimony continued Wednesday in day three of the Raynella Dossett Leath re-trial, with prosecutors presenting evidence that could potentially prove once and for all Leath's guilt in the shooting death of her second husband David Leath. The state is trying to convince the jury that Raynella Leath killed David Leath unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation; while the defense is trying to prove that David Leath ended his own life.
