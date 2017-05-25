EmiSunshine Featured in Documentary Premiered at Cannes

EmiSunshine enjoyed a special and spectacular welcome at the 70th Festival de Cannes this past weekend in Cannes, France. Upon the invitation of notable film director Eugene Jarecki, the twelve-year-old from East Tennessee concluded her show at the Southgate House Revival and hopped a plane to travel to the French Riviera to attend one of the film industry's most-famed and elite events, brushing elbows with Hollywood's most decorated producers, screenwriters, directors and actors .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.