Early Chattanooga Duplex Being Retrof...

Early Chattanooga Duplex Being Retrofit For UTC Students

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Attorney Rich Heinsman, who has long owned two side-by-side quaint brick buildings just up from MLK Boulevard, noted that the university is right next door after it acquired the Mapp Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FAA Owns Your Drone And Property 3 hr Realtor 11
keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13) 10 hr Knoxxie 114
News Morristown man hit by train, survives (Aug '07) Sat Mystery 70
News Person connected to "Rocky Top Murders" out of ... (Mar '07) Sat why 17
Gas Tax Increase Fri South Knox Hombre 3
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily May 5 Magnetic North 5
deuces wild club (Dec '08) May 5 montego528 94
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC