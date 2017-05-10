Dr. Rebecca Ashford Named New President Of Chattanooga State Community College
The Tennessee Board of Regents on Friday appointed Dr. Rebecca Ashford as the next president of Chattanooga State Community College, effective July 10. Dr. Ashford has been vice president of student affairs at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville since July 2008.
