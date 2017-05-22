Downtown-Ut 42 mins ago 4:32 p.m.Merchants of Beer now open in downtown Knoxville
The bar has 30 beers on tap and will also be carrying three specialty sodas plus cold brew coffee from honeybee in south Knoxville. This is just the latest in a series of craft brew locations opening in the Knoxville area, a trend Merchants of Beer is proud to join.
