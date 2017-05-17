Does your dog have the right stuff?
The Tennessee Stage Company is seeking a delightfully devious dog to play Crab in its production of "Two Gentlemen of Verona" on Market Square this summer. Crab must be the sourest-natured dog that lives, according to Launce, a servant in the play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|6 hr
|doubt
|3
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|16 hr
|Just Saying
|11
|Lesbian couple get divorce after politically ch...
|19 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|22 hr
|No doubt
|5
|Stunning images capture hidden caves across the...
|22 hr
|No doubt
|1
|the pro-adjuster (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Topbroker1
|648
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|Tue
|trash
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC