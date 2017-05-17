Does your dog have the right stuff?

The Tennessee Stage Company is seeking a delightfully devious dog to play Crab in its production of "Two Gentlemen of Verona" on Market Square this summer. Crab must be the sourest-natured dog that lives, according to Launce, a servant in the play.

Knoxville, TN

