Deputies fatally shoot man accused of...

Deputies fatally shoot man accused of firing at neighbor

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily 8 hr rustyshackleford 14
Sarah lil spoon 8 hr Crapper Lid 2
Ogle, Elrod and Baril (Mar '13) 16 hr Brian pritchard 51
Do you smell that? 22 hr BIG BIRD 12
News 'The Voice' winner is ... Chris Blue Tue No doubt 1
Shootings Tue Just Saying 10
Knoxville or Asheville? (Sep '10) Tue Just Saying 16
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC