Deadline for Andrew Johnson Building proposals extended Read Story John North

Anyone interested in buying and developing the landmark Andrew Johnson Building in downtown Knoxville has an extra month to get their proposal together. Knox County officials announced Friday they were extending the deadline for potential buyers a month, from June 13 to July 13. Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced last month the county was seeking development requests for the 18-story Gay Street building.

