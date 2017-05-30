There are on the Building Operating Management story from Friday May 26, titled Data Aire: 30 Years of Continuous Service...and Counting. In it, Building Operating Management reports that:

How long can mission critical data center cooling equipment last and still perform the job effectively while handling ever-increasing loads? Traditional CRAC industry wisdom says 10 to 15 years, and that is more or less the accepted norm.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Building Operating Management.