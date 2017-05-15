Danley Fills Knoxville's Historic Mar...

Danley Fills Knoxville's Historic Market Square with...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Pro Sound News

MAY 2017: The history of Market Square in Knoxville, Tennessee stretches back to 1854, when it was first used by local farmers to sell their produce and wares, a use that continues today. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, its use was much more than a farm stand, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08) 29 min Maxine Franklin 4
How's Tim Pratt 7 hr Amyay 1
Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08) 9 hr kirby 21
judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ... 14 hr South Knox Hombre 2
The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily Sun Horatio Nickleback 8
News Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M... Sun South Knox Hombre 1
Tennessee Democrats Sat South Knox Hombre 33
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Knox County was issued at May 15 at 2:32PM CDT

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC