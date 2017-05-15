Danley Fills Knoxville's Historic Market Square with...
MAY 2017: The history of Market Square in Knoxville, Tennessee stretches back to 1854, when it was first used by local farmers to sell their produce and wares, a use that continues today. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, its use was much more than a farm stand, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect says shooting self-defense (Mar '08)
|29 min
|Maxine Franklin
|4
|How's Tim Pratt
|7 hr
|Amyay
|1
|Review: Armstrong Remodeling (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|kirby
|21
|judges daryle colson,amy hollars give kids mom ...
|14 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|The Knoxville News Sentinel Protest Daily
|Sun
|Horatio Nickleback
|8
|Owners of Knoxville Tire Shop ArrestedFriday, M...
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Tennessee Democrats
|Sat
|South Knox Hombre
|33
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC