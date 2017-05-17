Cumberland Avenue construction in Kno...

Cumberland Avenue construction in Knoxville nears completion

14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The construction project along Cumberland Avenue is nearing completion. Construction crews are spending the week paving along 17th and 18th streets, as phase two of the project gets closer to ending.

