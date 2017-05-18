Crime 7 mins ago 6:17 a.m.KPD searching for suspect in North Knoxville shooting

Crime 7 mins ago 6:17 a.m.KPD searchi...

KPD searching for suspect in North Knoxville shooting

At 3:20 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting someone had been shot in North Knoxville. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound lying in the street at the intersection of Chickamauga Avenue and Oswald Street.

