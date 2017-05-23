Crime 45 mins ago 8:40 p.m.2 shot at Green HIlls apartments
Knoxville police are investigating a shooting Monday night at the Green Hills apartment development that injured two males, according to Knoxville Police Department Lt. K. Brian Bush.
