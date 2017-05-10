Crime 45 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Journal of accused killer: I knew I'd be a predator
The man charged with the murder of a woman on a Knoxville greenway wrote in his journal that even as a child, he know he "would be a predator." Prosecutors submitted several of Timothy Ison's journal entries intro evidence during day 3 of his murder trial on Wednesday.
