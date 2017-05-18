Crime 29 mins ago 12:26 p.m.THP identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Knoxville
According to a crash report, Fina was walking along U.S. Highway 11E when he left the shoulder, stepping into the road and the path of a car. That car hit Fina, who was also hit by a second car while laying in the road.
